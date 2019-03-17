STMicroelectronics (STM) Shares Up 5.8%

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.46. 3,655,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,640,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Societe Generale set a $22.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6,533.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,821 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,919,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 783,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares during the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

