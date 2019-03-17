Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,224 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Viacom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,147,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viacom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,578,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,764,000 after acquiring an additional 265,799 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 9.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,594,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viacom by 3,319.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Viacom by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,988 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAB opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAB. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

