Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,432 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

