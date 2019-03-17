Strattec Security (STRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.85

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 13709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

