SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Ifs Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDE opened at $2.59 on Friday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

