SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,835 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after purchasing an additional 793,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $441,578,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,573,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,133,000 after purchasing an additional 463,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 144,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $63.80 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

STI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

