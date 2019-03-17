SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Receives $72.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of STI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

