SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Cellectis SA’s FY2023 Earnings (CLLS)

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cellectis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.31 on Friday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $792.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.