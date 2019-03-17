Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,783,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 273,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 542,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,226 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 141,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

