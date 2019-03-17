SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 68.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $58,864.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 142% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,329,995 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.