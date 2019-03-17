Superior Industries International (SUP) Shares Up 5.2%

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 1,419,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 440,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a PE ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,116,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 168,433 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 62,717 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

