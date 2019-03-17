Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

