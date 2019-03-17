Swisscoin (SIC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded up 99.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Swisscoin has a total market cap of $732,339.00 and $1,135.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swisscoin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Swisscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00040284 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006676 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013618 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00149385 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Swisscoin Coin Profile

Swisscoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,066,866,583 coins. The official website for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community. Swisscoin’s official message board is www.swisscoin.community/#news. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swisscoin

Swisscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

