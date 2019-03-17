Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM)’s share price shot up 25.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 570,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 231,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Symphony Environmental Technologies (SYM) Shares Up 25.2%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/symphony-environmental-technologies-sym-shares-up-25-2.html.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.