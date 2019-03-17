Symrise (SY1) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.07 ($86.13).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €81.78 ($95.09) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

