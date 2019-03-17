Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,074 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

