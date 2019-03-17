Syndicate Reaches Market Capitalization of $836,745.00 (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Syndicate has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Syndicate has a market capitalization of $836,745.00 and approximately $9,152.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 141.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Syndicate Coin Profile

Syndicate (SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 36,232,292 coins and its circulating supply is 32,518,010 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syndicate’s official website is www.synx.online.

Syndicate Coin Trading

Syndicate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syndicate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

