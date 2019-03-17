Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,311,548.49 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 167,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $1,311,548.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 164,583 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,164.40.

SYRS stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.22. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,038.00% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,048,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

