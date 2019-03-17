Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Shares Down 5.9%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $58.22. Approximately 700,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 431,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $456,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $59,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $3,219,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,573,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,573,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,749,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,233 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

