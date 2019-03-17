TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Stake Raised by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises about 4.4% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,473,000 after acquiring an additional 190,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,927,000 after acquiring an additional 926,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,708,000 after acquiring an additional 203,912 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,318,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 489,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,935,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,011,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $93.44 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

