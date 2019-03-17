Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

