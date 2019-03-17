Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay and is an international provider of marine transportation and storage services to the offshore oil industry. Teekay Offshore currently owns a twenty six percent interest in and controls OPCO with a fleet of thirty four shuttle tankers (nine of which are chartered-in), four floating storage and offtake units and nine conventional crude oil Aframax tankers. The Partnership also has direct ownership interests in two shuttle tankers and one FSO. “

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

TOO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Offshore Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.13.

NYSE TOO opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.28. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $405.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.50 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Offshore Partners will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.