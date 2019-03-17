TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Johnson Rice downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of TTI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,759. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $320.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.

In other news, CEO Stuart M. Brightman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,009.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 234,875 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 57,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,019,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 160,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 175,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 852,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 219,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

