Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) EVP Sells $10,138.49 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $10,138.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,931.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sven Dethlefs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Sven Dethlefs sold 606 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $10,229.28.
TEVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 279,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $146,130,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.