Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) EVP Sells $10,138.49 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $10,138.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,931.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sven Dethlefs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Sven Dethlefs sold 606 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $10,229.28.

TEVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 279,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $146,130,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) EVP Sells $10,138.49 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva-evp-sells-10138-49-in-stock.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.