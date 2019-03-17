Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 192 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $425,573.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $307,105.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,332,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.80.

Shares of TREE opened at $340.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.40. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $391.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/texas-permanent-school-fund-buys-192-shares-of-lendingtree-inc-tree.html.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.