Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.05 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Forward Air by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,857,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 6,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $450,442.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,320.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,670 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.63. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

