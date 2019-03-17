Texas Permanent School Fund Has $987,000 Stake in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Innospec worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 53.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 281.7% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOSP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 4,289 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $345,307.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,059 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $407,300.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $2,382,501 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IOSP opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $86.53.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

