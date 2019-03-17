The Sage Group plc (SGE) Insider Buys £30,159 in Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) insider Steve Hare bought 4,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,159 ($39,408.08).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 685.20 ($8.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 699.60 ($9.14).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 605 ($7.91).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

