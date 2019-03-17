TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 823.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.46. 4,323,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $952,488.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,601,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,236.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,437 shares of company stock worth $1,730,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 183,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,917,000 after buying an additional 6,038,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 2,436,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

