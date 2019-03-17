TheStreet Upgrades LRAD (LRAD) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of LRAD opened at $2.79 on Thursday. LRAD has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LRAD had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LRAD by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LRAD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LRAD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,017,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

