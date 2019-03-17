Theta Token Trading Down 30% This Week (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Theta Token has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinbit, Bithumb and OKEx. In the last week, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $699.61 or 0.17351131 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051050 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Hotbit, Coinbit, Coineal, DDEX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Huobi, Binance, WazirX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.