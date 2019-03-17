Thomas Gooley Sells 25,392 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) insider Thomas Gooley sold 25,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,880,531.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,719.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 4th, Thomas Gooley sold 43,440 shares of LPL Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $3,250,615.20.

LPLA stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

