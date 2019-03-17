Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) Insider Alexander Waislitz Acquires 40,000 Shares

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,872.34).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 78,500 shares of Thorney Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,847.50 ($35,352.84).

On Monday, February 18th, Alexander Waislitz bought 30,000 shares of Thorney Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($13,617.02).

On Friday, February 15th, Alexander Waislitz bought 27,331 shares of Thorney Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,491.84 ($12,405.56).

On Tuesday, February 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 20,000 shares of Thorney Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,800.00 ($9,078.01).

Shares of ASX TOP remained flat at $A$0.37 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday. Thorney Opportunities Ltd has a one year low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a one year high of A$0.84 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of $75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Thorney Opportunities Company Profile

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

