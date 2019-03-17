TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($3.96).

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIFS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

LON TIFS opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

