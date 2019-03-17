Timkensteel (TMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, Cowen cut Timkensteel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Timkensteel stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 2.33. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.58 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Timkensteel’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timkensteel will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 75,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

