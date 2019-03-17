TLP Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

TLP Group LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 0.3% of TLP Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,917,000 after buying an additional 945,494 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $603,854.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,593.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $6,301,386.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 487,576 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock worth $20,508,280. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

