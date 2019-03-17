Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Purchases C$48,574.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.71 per share, with a total value of C$48,574.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,296.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,329.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 3,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,722.13.

On Monday, December 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.43 per share, with a total value of C$3,772.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$17,255.04.

On Friday, January 11th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.84 per share, with a total value of C$54,182.00.

TOT stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,598. The company has a market cap of $443.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

