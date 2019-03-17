Trade Token (TIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Trade Token coin can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $33.94 and $5.60. Trade Token has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trade Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $698.17 or 0.17295584 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00051422 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Trade Token Profile

TIO is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 coins and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 coins. Trade Token’s official message board is medium.com/@trade.io. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trade Token is trade.io.

Buying and Selling Trade Token

Trade Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

