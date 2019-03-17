Traders Sell Whiting Petroleum (WLL) on Strength (WLL)

Investors sold shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) on strength during trading on Friday. $24.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $321.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $296.37 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Whiting Petroleum had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Whiting Petroleum traded up $0.31 for the day and closed at $25.52

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 902.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

