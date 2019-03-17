TransAct Technologies (TACT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TACT. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.88. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from TransAct Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Director John Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 225,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

