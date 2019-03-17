Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 363,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 193,995 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Translate Bio (TBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/translate-bio-tbio-sees-strong-trading-volume-2.html.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.