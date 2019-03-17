Translate Bio (TBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 363,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 193,995 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $7.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on TBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
