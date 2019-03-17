Travelers Companies (TRV) & ICC (ICCH) Head to Head Comparison

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Travelers Companies and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 1 7 3 0 2.18 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelers Companies currently has a consensus target price of $136.91, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than ICC.

Dividends

Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ICC does not pay a dividend. Travelers Companies pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Travelers Companies and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 8.32% 10.69% 2.34% ICC 2.23% 1.86% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelers Companies and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $30.28 billion 1.17 $2.52 billion $8.94 15.01 ICC $51.16 million 0.88 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Travelers Companies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats ICC on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

