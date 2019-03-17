Tredegar (TG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $566.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

