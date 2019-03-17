Trifast’s (TRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

LON TRI opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

