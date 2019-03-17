Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 200.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,260 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,243 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 870.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,012.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,747 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $1,000,861.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,331.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $818,387.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,528. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. DA Davidson set a $62.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

TRIP stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

