Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,462,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Triton International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

TRTN stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Triton International has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

