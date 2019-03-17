Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) Holdings Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.72 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Sunday, January 20th.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

