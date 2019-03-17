Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Receives $70.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,233 shares of company stock valued at $701,185. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,737,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,411 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,199 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,381,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,785,000 after purchasing an additional 266,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,769,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

