UBS Group Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.78 ($27.66).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.