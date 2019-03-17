Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty surpassed the industry in the past three months. However, it might derail in the near term owing to higher expenses that are hurting margins. It expects modest deleverage in operating margin in first-half fiscal 2019. Moreover, SG&A expenses are projected to deleverage due to higher store labor costs and spending in growth initiatives. Higher costs of investments toward digital channels, salon services, infrastructure, personalization efforts and initiatives to enhance customer experience are also likely to increase corporate overheads. However, the company delivered solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, driven by strong holiday season. Strength in the retail business, solid store-expansion efforts, adoption of revenue standard and market share gains aided performance. Robust performance of mass cosmetics, boutique, skincare and fragrance remained tailwinds. Management also issued an encouraging outlook for fiscal 2019.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Nomura set a $305.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $338.41 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $199.15 and a 12-month high of $345.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

